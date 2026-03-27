PBF Energy SVP Trimmed His Position — A Recovering Margin Environment Is the Real Story

Key Points

50,000 shares of Class A Common Stock were exercised and sold for a total of ~$2.24 million on March 4, 2026, at a weighted average price of $44.80 per share.

The transaction represented 21.42% of Davis's direct holdings in Class A shares at the time, reducing direct ownership to 183,426 shares with an estimated post-transaction value of ~$8.22 million.

All shares traded were from direct holdings; the activity involved the exercise of 50,000 fully vested options immediately converted and sold as Class A Common Stock.

Davis retains 50,000 employee stock options (direct), which can be converted to Class A Common Stock in the future, maintaining meaningful exposure beyond the direct share sale.

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Paul T Davis, Senior Vice President of PBF Energy, reported the exercise and immediate sale of 50,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for a total consideration of approximately $2.24 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value $2.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 183,426 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$8.22 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $44.80 on March 4, 2026.

Key questions

How did the transaction impact Davis's direct ownership in PBF Energy?

Following the sale, Davis's direct holdings in Class A Common Stock declined by 21.42%, leaving him with 183,426 shares, all directly held and valued at approximately $8.22 million as of March 4, 2026.

Following the sale, Davis's direct holdings in Class A Common Stock declined by 21.42%, leaving him with 183,426 shares, all directly held and valued at approximately $8.22 million as of March 4, 2026. What is the significance of the derivative context in this transaction?

The filing reflects the exercise of 50,000 fully vested employee stock options, which were immediately converted to Class A shares and sold, indicating a liquidity event rather than a conventional sale from long-held equity.

The filing reflects the exercise of 50,000 fully vested employee stock options, which were immediately converted to Class A shares and sold, indicating a liquidity event rather than a conventional sale from long-held equity. Does Davis maintain exposure to PBF Energy after this transaction?

Yes, Davis continues to hold 50,000 employee stock options (fully vested), which may be exercised for additional Class A shares in the future, preserving future upside participation beyond his remaining direct equity stake.

Yes, Davis continues to hold 50,000 employee stock options (fully vested), which may be exercised for additional Class A shares in the future, preserving future upside participation beyond his remaining direct equity stake. How does the transaction relate to Davis's historical trading activity?

Davis has a long pattern of periodic option exercises and sales going back to at least 2022, consistent with routine liquidity from vesting grants as available capacity is utilized.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $29.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($158.50 million) Dividend yield (Forward) 2.18% 1-year price change 160%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using March 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

PBF produces and markets refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt.

PBF Energy operates a refining and logistics business model, generating revenue primarily from the sale of unbranded transportation fuels and related petroleum products.

The company serves wholesale distributors, industrial customers, and commercial end-users across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

PBF Energy is a large-scale independent refiner with a diverse portfolio of six refineries and integrated logistics assets. The company leverages its geographic reach and operational flexibility to supply a broad range of petroleum products to key North American markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The expiration deadline on these 2017-vintage options does the same work a 10b5-1 trading plan would: it explains the timing without requiring a view on the stock. And Davis's EDGAR history shows he's been exercising and selling option tranches periodically since at least 2022 — this transaction fits a long-established pattern. Neither factor alone is a sell signal, and together they make the case that this filing tells investors very little about insider sentiment.

What's more useful is the backdrop. PBF beat earnings expectations in Q4 2025 as refining margins rebounded, and management called the 2026 market landscape favorable heading into the year. Investors watching PBF should focus there — on whether the margin recovery holds — rather than on a routine option exercise by a long tenured executive who still holds 183,426 direct shares worth roughly $8.2 million and another 50,000 vested options. The filing is noise. The margin environment is the sign to watch.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.