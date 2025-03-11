PBF Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.75, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 10.83% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of PBF Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $23.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $34.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $20.00 $27.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $31.00 $33.00 Randy Ollenberger BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $33.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

A Deep Dive into PBF Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

