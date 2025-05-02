PBF Energy Reports Narrower Loss in Q1 & Y/Y Revenue Decline

PBF Energy Inc. PBF reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $3.09 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.50. The bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 86 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $7.07 billion from $8.65 billion in the prior-year quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by reduced costs and expenses.

The positives were partially offset by lower throughput volumes and declining refining margins. A Feb. 1, 2025 fire at PBF’s Martinez refinery significantly impacted the first-quarter results by disrupting operations.

Segmental Performance

PBF Energy reported an operating loss of $473.2 million in the Refining segment against an operating income of $170.6 million a year ago. The figure lagged our estimate of an operating income of $99.2 million.

The company generated a profit of $51.4 million from the Logistics segment, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $45.1 million. The figure surpassed our estimate of $45.5 million.

Throughput Analysis

Volumes

In the quarter under review, crude oil and feedstock throughput volumes totaled 730.4 thousand barrels per day (bpd), lower than the year-ago figure of 897.4 thousand bpd. The figure was below our estimate of 770 thousand bpd.

The East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and West Coast regions accounted for 35.9%, 18.8%, 21.6% and 23.7%, respectively, of the total oil and feedstock throughput volume.

Margins

The company-wide gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, excluding special items, was $5.96, lower than the year-earlier figure of $11.73. The figure lagged our estimate of $9.94.

The gross refining margin per barrel of throughput was $5.86 for the East Coast, down from $7.72 in the year-ago quarter. The realized refining margin was $5.32 per barrel for the Gulf Coast, down from $12.36 a year ago. The metric was $6.76 and $6.05 per barrel in the Mid-Continent and West Coast, respectively, compared with $18.15 and $13.15 a year ago.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the reported quarter were $7.56 billion, down from $8.5 billion in the year-ago period. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $6.97 billion.

Cost of sales, including operating expenses, cost of products and others, and depreciation and amortization expenses, amounted to $7.49 billion, lower than $8.43 billion a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

PBF Energy spent $215.6 million in capital on refining operations and $2.4 million on logistics businesses.

At the end of the first quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of $0.47 billion. As of March 31, PBF had a total debt of $2.24 billion, resulting in a total debt-to-capitalization of 30%.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, PBF Energy anticipates throughput volumes on the East Coast between 265,000 bpd and 285,000 bpd. In the Mid-continent region, the figure is estimated between 150,000 bpd and 160,000 bpd. The Gulf Coast is anticipated to report throughput of 165,000-175,000 bpd, while the West Coast is expected to deliver between 215,000 bpd and 235,000 bpd.

