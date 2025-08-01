PBF Energy Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PBF Energy Inc. PBF reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.03 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. The bottom line deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 56 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $7.48 billion from $8.74 billion in the prior-year quarter. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by reduced costs and expenses. The positives were partially offset by lower throughput volumes.

Segmental Performance

PBF Energy reported an operating loss of $400.4 million in the Refining segment against an operating income of $107.7 million a year ago. The figure lagged our estimate of an operating income of $205.8 million.

The company generated a profit of $107.7 million from the Logistics segment, reflecting growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $96.1 million. The figure surpassed our estimate of $53.6 million.

Throughput Analysis

Volumes

In the quarter under review, crude oil and feedstock throughput volumes totaled 839.1 thousand barrels per day (bpd), lower than the year-ago figure of 921.3 thousand bpd. The figure was above our estimate of 836.4 thousand bpd.

The East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and West Coast regions accounted for 35.7%, 19.3%, 20.7% and 24.3%, respectively, of the total oil and feedstock throughput volume.

Margins

The company-wide gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, excluding special items, was $8.38, higher than the year-earlier figure of $8.12. The figure beat our estimate of $7.74.

The gross refining margin per barrel of throughput was $7.37 for the East Coast, up from $2.52 in the year-ago quarter. The realized refining margin was $7.35 per barrel for the Gulf Coast, down from $8.66 a year ago. The metric was $10.14 and $9.35 per barrel in the Mid-Continent and West Coast, respectively, compared with $9.50 and $13.21 a year ago.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the reported quarter were $7.43 billion, down from $8.8 billion in the year-ago period. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $7.37 billion.

Cost of sales, including operating expenses, cost of products and others, and depreciation and amortization expenses, amounted to $7.53 billion, lower than $8.73 billion a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

PBF Energy spent $144.5 million in capital on refining operations and $8.2 million on logistics businesses.

At the end of the second quarter, it had cash and cash equivalents of $591 million. As of June 30, PBF had a total debt of $2.4 billion, resulting in a total debt-to-capitalization of 30.2%.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, PBF Energy anticipates throughput volumes on the East Coast to be between 320,000 bpd and 340,000 bpd. In the Mid-continent region, the figure is estimated to be between 150,000 bpd and 160,000 bpd. The Gulf Coast is anticipated to report throughput of 175,000-185,000 bpd, while the West Coast is expected to deliver between 220,000 bpd and 230,000 bpd.

PBF’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, PBF Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

