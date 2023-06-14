PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $39.81, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 12.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

PBF Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, down 76.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.79 billion, down 30.46% from the year-ago period.

PBF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $40.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -61.86% and -14.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.7% lower. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PBF Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.8, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.