PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed the most recent trading day at $35.54, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had lost 13.6% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 637.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.68 billion, down 5.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.92 per share and revenue of $37.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.25% and -20.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% higher. PBF Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PBF Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.32.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.