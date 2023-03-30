PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed the most recent trading day at $43.19, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 6.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 648.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.92 per share and revenue of $37.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.25% and -20.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.99% higher within the past month. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.6.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.