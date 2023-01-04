PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed the most recent trading day at $37.15, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 11.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.98, up 289.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.93 billion, up 20.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.05% lower. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PBF Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

