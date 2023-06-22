PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $40.01, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

PBF Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, down 76.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.79 billion, down 30.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $40.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -61.86% and -14.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PBF Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.59, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.