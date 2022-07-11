PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $28.30, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 29.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.67, up 550% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.59 billion, up 39.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.18 per share and revenue of $37.36 billion, which would represent changes of +467.2% and +37.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.14% higher within the past month. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PBF Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

