PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed the most recent trading day at $40.42, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 9.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $2.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 657.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.7 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

PBF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $37.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -54.15% and -20.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher within the past month. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.19.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.