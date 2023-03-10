PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $44.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 11.91% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 691.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.6 billion, down 5.92% from the year-ago period.

PBF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.04 per share and revenue of $36.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.74% and -21.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% higher within the past month. PBF Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PBF Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.73.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.