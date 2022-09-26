PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $29.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 18.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.96, up 4866.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.51 billion, up 46.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.51 per share and revenue of $43.9 billion, which would represent changes of +920.4% and +61.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.15% higher. PBF Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.69.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



