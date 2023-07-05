PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $40.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, down 75.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.79 billion, down 30.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $40.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -61.86% and -14.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% lower within the past month. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.69.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

