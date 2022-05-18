PBF Energy (PBF) Rises 13.6% as Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

PBF Energy Inc. PBF has gained 13.6% since it reported strong first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell.

PBF Energy reported first-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 26 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss of $2.61 per share.

Total quarterly revenues of PBF Energy increased to $9,142 million from $4,925 million in the prior-year quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,255 million.

The strong quarterly results of PBF Energy can be attributed to increased contributions from the Refining segment.

Segmental Performance

PBF Energy’s operating income from the Refining segment was $146.1 million, improving from $85.9 million a year ago.

It generated a profit of $46.4 million from the Logistics segment, reflecting a decrease from the prior-year quarter’s $47.9 million.

Throughput Analysis

Volumes:

In the quarter under review, crude oil and feedstocks throughput volumes were 832.6 thousand barrels per day (bpd), higher than the year-ago figure of 745.5 thousand bpd.

East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and West Coast regions accounted for 31.6%, 16.4%, 19.6% and 32.4%, respectively, of the total oil and feedstock throughput volume.

Margins:

Company-wide gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, excluding special items, was recorded at $11.36, significantly higher than the year-earlier figure of $3.65.

The gross refining margin per barrel of throughput was $11.03 for the East Coast, up from $2.48 in the year-ago quarter. Realized refining margin was $11.96 per barrel in the Gulf Coast, up from $5.44. The metric was $12.75 and $8.50 per barrel in the West Coast and Mid-Continent compared with respective margins of $2.91 and $5.18 a year ago.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses of PBF Energy in the reported quarter were $9,050.7 million, significantly higher than $4,867.1 million in the year-ago period. Cost of sales — which includes operating expenses, cost of products and others and depreciation and amortization expenses — amounted to $8,944.9 million, higher than the year-ago $4,786.4 million.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

Through the first quarter, PBF Energy spent $223.1 million in capital on refining operations and $1.4 million on logistics businesses.

At the quarter-end, it had cash and cash equivalents of $1,434.6 million. As of Mar 31, PBF Energy had a total debt of $4,278.6 million, resulting in a total debt to capitalization of 63%.

