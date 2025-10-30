PBF Energy (PBF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, PBF Energy (PBF) reported revenue of $7.65 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.52, compared to -$1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent : $/11.03 compared to the $/10.49 average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $/11.03 compared to the $/10.49 average estimate based on 10 analysts. Gross refining margin, excluding special items : $/9 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $/8.58.

: $/9 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $/8.58. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast : $/8.14 versus $/7.8 estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $/8.14 versus $/7.8 estimated by 10 analysts on average. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast : $/10.18 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $/8.52.

: $/10.18 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $/8.52. Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast : $/7.96 compared to the $/8.53 average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $/7.96 compared to the $/8.53 average estimate based on 10 analysts. Production - Mid-Continent : 143.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 156.9 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 143.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 156.9 thousands of barrels of oil. Production - West Coast : 236.9 thousands of barrels of oil versus 244.12 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 236.9 thousands of barrels of oil versus 244.12 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Production - Gulf Coast : 191.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 179.36 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 191.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 179.36 thousands of barrels of oil. Production - East Coast : 303.9 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 308.97 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 303.9 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 308.97 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Logistics : $97.5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $97.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $97.5 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $97.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenues- Refining : $7.64 billion compared to the $7.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

: $7.64 billion compared to the $7.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Revenues- Eliminations: $-88 million compared to the $-82.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for PBF Energy here>>>

Shares of PBF Energy have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

