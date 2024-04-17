PBF Energy (PBF) Price Target Increased by 9.67% to 58.88

The average one-year price target for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has been revised to 58.88 / share. This is an increase of 9.67% from the prior estimate of 53.69 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 74.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.19% from the latest reported closing price of 57.62 / share.

PBF Energy Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 received the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $57.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.25 (n=111).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 114,631K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,441K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 26.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,301K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 27.12% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,071K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 35.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,967K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,911K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 33.82% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

