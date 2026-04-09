PBF Energy (PBF) Price Target Increased by 16.33% to 42.93

The average one-year price target for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has been revised to $42.93 / share. This is an increase of 16.33% from the prior estimate of $36.91 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.23% from the latest reported closing price of $43.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an decrease of 310 owner(s) or 46.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.11%, an increase of 31.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.71% to 96,970K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,327K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 109.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,109K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares , representing a decrease of 103.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 54.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,613K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 89.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,401K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares , representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 46.50% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,085K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 43.59% over the last quarter.

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