PBF Energy (PBF) Price Target Increased by 15.22% to 30.88

The average one-year price target for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has been revised to $30.88 / share. This is an increase of 15.22% from the prior estimate of $26.80 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.80% from the latest reported closing price of $38.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.16%, an increase of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.90% to 109,696K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,316K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 38.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,202K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,772K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing an increase of 59.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 62.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,736K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,146K shares , representing a decrease of 88.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 84.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,590K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

