PBF Energy (PBF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $41.99, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 1.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.49, up 250.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.83 billion, up 19.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.59% higher. PBF Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PBF Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.