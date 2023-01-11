PBF Energy (PBF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $39.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 6.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 287.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.93 billion, up 20.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower within the past month. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.12, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

