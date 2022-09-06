PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $33.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 11.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4350%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.44 billion, up 45.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.19 per share and revenue of $41.78 billion, which would represent changes of +827.6% and +53.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.54% higher within the past month. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PBF Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.16, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



