PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings.

The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 12 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $12,765 million from $7,187 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,116 million.

Segmental Performance

PBF Energy’s operating income from the Refining segment was $1,522.9 million, significantly improving from $116.7 million a year ago.

It generated a profit of $44.7 million from the Logistics segment, reflecting a decline from the prior-year quarter’s $47.1 million.

Throughput Analysis

Volumes:

In the quarter under review, crude oil and feedstock throughput volumes were 984.7 thousand barrels per day (bpd), higher than the year-ago figure of 848.3 thousand bpd.

East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast and West Coast regions accounted for 32.4%, 16.2%, 19.6% and 31.9%, respectively, of the total oil and feedstock throughput volume.

Margins:

Company-wide gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, excluding special items, was $24.96, significantly higher than the year-earlier figure of $9.32.

The gross refining margin per barrel of throughput was $20.78 for the East Coast, up from $10.00 in the year-ago quarter. Realized refining margin was $20.25 per barrel for the Gulf Coast, up from $8.40. The metric was $33.02 and $23.21 per barrel in the West Coast and Mid-Continent compared with respective margins of $8.06 and $11.64 a year ago.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses of PBF Energy in the reported quarter were $11,364.6 million, significantly higher than $7,085.8 million in the year-ago period. Cost of sales — which includes operating expenses, cost of products and others, and depreciation and amortization expenses — amounted to $11,191.4 million, higher than the $7,018 million reported a year ago.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, PBF Energy spent $242.4 million in capital on refining operations and $1.5 million on logistics businesses.

At the quarter-end, it had cash and cash equivalents of $1,908.6 million. As of Sep 30, PBF Energy had a total debt of $1,971.5 million, resulting in a total debt to capitalization of 29%.

