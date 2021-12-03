PBF Energy officials toured for-sale Lyondell Houston refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Officials from independent U.S. refiner PBF Energy PBF.N last week toured LyondellBasell Industries' LYB.N Houston refinery, which went up for sale in September, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Representatives of other companies have not yet toured the 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery located along the Houston Ship Channel, the sources said.

A spokesperson for chemical maker Lyondell declined comment on Friday.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation," said Lyondell's Kara Slaughter.

A spokesperson for PBF, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, did not reply to a request for comment.

PBF is the sixth-largest U.S. refiner, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The company's six refineries have a combined crude-oil processing capacity of 950,020 barrels per day (bpd).

PBF has grown since 2010 by acquiring refineries being shed by larger refiners and major oil companies. PBF last purchased a refinery in 2020, when it paid $1.25 billion for Shell's 156,400-bpd Martinez, California, plant.

Lyondell Chief Executive Bob Patel said in October a deal is expected in early 2022.

"Our aim is to move towards the transaction in the coming quarter or two," Patel said. "We still continue to believe that the best value that this refinery can create is by being part of a system where it can be optimized from crude purchasing to logistics, to coproduct processing."

After emerging from bankruptcy in 2010, Lyondell expanded globally making the refinery unnecessary as a source of feedstocks as it was in prior decades when the company focused on the Houston area.

Lyondell tried to sell the refinery in 2016 but was stymied by unit fires and multiple unit shutdowns before it took the plant off the market in a dispute over price with a would-be buyer.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.