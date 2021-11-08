PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shareholders have earned a 192% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Its share price is already up an impressive 192% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 62% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 64% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because PBF Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, PBF Energy's revenue grew by 28%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 192%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:PBF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

PBF Energy is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that PBF Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 192% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - PBF Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

