PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

Last week, you might have seen that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.6% to US$4.67 in the past week. Results overall weren't great; even though revenues of US$3.7b beat expectations by 13%, statutory losses ballooned to US$3.49 per share, substantially worse than the analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:PBF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PBF Energy from ten analysts is for revenues of US$18.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 45% to US$4.79. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$19.4b and US$2.90 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$7.07, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic PBF Energy analyst has a price target of US$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that PBF Energy's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.6% increase next year well below the historical 12%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than PBF Energy.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple PBF Energy analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PBF Energy (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.