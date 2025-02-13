PBF Energy Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$289.3 million, or -$2.54 per share. This compares with -$48.4 million, or -$0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PBF Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$324.5 million or -$2.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $7.351 billion from $9.138 billion last year.

PBF Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$289.3 Mln. vs. -$48.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.54 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Revenue: $7.351 Bln vs. $9.138 Bln last year.

