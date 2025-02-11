PBF ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $PBF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PBF ENERGY ($PBF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,504,522,311 and earnings of -$2.47 per share.

PBF ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

PBF ENERGY insiders have traded $PBF stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 50 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 50 purchases buying 11,153,400 shares for an estimated $347,263,005 and 0 sales.

PBF ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of PBF ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

