PBF Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on strong margins

Adds details on results in paragraphs 2, 3, 4 and 5

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner PBF Energy Inc PBF.N beat estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday, aided by higher margins amid tight supplies and strong demand for fuel.

Refining margins have risen after pandemic-related closures and subsequent declines in fuel inventories raised demand for oil products.

Western sanctions on Russia also crimped global supplies at a time when fuel demand was recovering from pandemic lows, boosting the margins of refiners.

PBF's gross refining margin, excluding special items, rose to $1.41 billion in the reported quarter, compared with $850.7 million a year ago.

"While we cannot anticipate where or when, we expect to see market dislocation moving forward," said outgoing Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley.

Excluding items, the New Jersey-based company earned $2.76 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.58, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.