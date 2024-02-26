PBF Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/28/24, PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/14/24. As a percentage of PBF's recent stock price of $47.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of PBF Energy Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PBF shares open for trading on 2/28/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBF's low point in its 52 week range is $31.255 per share, with $56.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.48.

In Monday trading, PBF Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

