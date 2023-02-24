PBF Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 3/16/23. As a percentage of PBF's recent stock price of $42.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.07 per share, with $49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.98.

In Friday trading, PBF Energy Inc shares are currently off about 3.7% on the day.

