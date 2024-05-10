PBF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.13, changing hands as low as $49.12 per share. PBF Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.46 per share, with $62.884 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.21.

