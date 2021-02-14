PBF Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery restarting alkylation unit -company

Adds details on shutdown, background on unit

HOUSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - PBF Energy PBF.N is restarting the alkylation unit at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday, said company spokesman Michael Karlovich.

"We can confirm that Chalmette’s alkylation unit is being restarted," Karlovich said. "Refinery operations were unaffected and we continue to supply our customers."

The 24,000-bpd alkylation unit was shut on Saturday to repair a leak on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations told Reuters.

The leak was sprayed with water while the unit was being shut down, the sources said.

Alkylation units convert low-octane refining by-products into components added to make mid-grade and premium gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.