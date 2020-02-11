PBCT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as high as $16.22 per share. People's United Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBCT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.81 per share, with $18.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.18. The PBCT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

