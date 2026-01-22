PBCO Financial Corporation Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - PBCO Financial Corporation (PBCO) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.50 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $2.72 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $9.39 million from $8.62 million last year.

PBCO Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.50 Mln. vs. $2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $9.39 Mln vs. $8.62 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.