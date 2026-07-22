PBCO Financial Corporation Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - PBCO Financial Corporation (PBCO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.22 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $2.06 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $9.74 million from $8.96 million last year.

PBCO Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.22 Mln. vs. $2.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $9.74 Mln vs. $8.96 Mln last year.

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