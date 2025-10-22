PBCO Financial Corporation Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - PBCO Financial Corporation (PBCO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.05 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $1.93 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $6.90 million from $6.32 million last year.

PBCO Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

