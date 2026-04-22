PBCO Financial Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - PBCO Financial Corporation (PBCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.67 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.94 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $9.77 million from $9.29 million last year.

PBCO Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.67 Mln. vs. $1.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $9.77 Mln vs. $9.29 Mln last year.

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