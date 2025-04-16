$PBAM Earnings Preview: Recent $PBAM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PBAM ($PBAM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,494,256 and earnings of $1.66 per share.
$PBAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $PBAM stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 24,859 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,435,358
- SIENA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, LLC added 1,097 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,340
- AZIMUTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
