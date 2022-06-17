PBA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.31, changing hands as low as $34.30 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.89 per share, with $42.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.23.

