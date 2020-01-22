PB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.10, changing hands as low as $69.09 per share. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.8521 per share, with $75.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.47.

