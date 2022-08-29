PB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.81, changing hands as low as $71.38 per share. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PB's low point in its 52 week range is $64.40 per share, with $80.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.71.
