PB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.71, changing hands as low as $68.46 per share. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PB's low point in its 52 week range is $57.01 per share, with $75.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.69.

