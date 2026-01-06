PB Completes American Bank Buyout, Expands Texas Footprint

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. PB completed the previously announced acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation (“ABHC”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, American Bank, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Operational integration of the merger is scheduled for September 2026.



Prosperity Bancshares announced the $321.5-million all-stock merger deal with ABHC on July 18, 2025, to significantly expand its presence across South and Central Texas markets, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Austin.



Per the terms of the deal, upon closure, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,981 shares of common stock to the former shareholders and award holders of ABHC. ABHC has brought $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.8 billion in loans to the combined entity.



With ABHC’s 18 full-service branches and two loan production offices strategically located throughout South and Central Texas, the combined firm will now substantially strengthen its competitive position across several high-growth Texas markets.

Other Details of PB-ABHC Merger

At the time of the deal announcement, it was projected that the merger would deliver meaningful earnings accretion, with an estimated increase of 2% to Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings per share (assuming 50% phased-in cost savings) by 2026 and 3.8% by 2027 when full synergies are realized.



Annual cost savings equivalent to 40% of ABHC’s projected 2025 non-interest expense base were estimated, which will likely be implemented over two years, with 50% phased in during 2026 and the remainder in 2027.



The deal was projected to result in tangible book value per share dilution of 2.2%, with an expected earn-back period of three years. One-time transaction expenses were estimated at $25 million, pre-tax.



Notably, the transaction includes several financial adjustments that are expected to impact the combined entity's profile. A $21-million gross loan credit mark, representing 1.2% of ABHC’s total loans, will be applied along with a $26-million pre-tax rate write-down to be accreted over five years using straight-line amortization.

PB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past three months, shares of Prosperity Bancshares have gained 7.1% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth.



Currently, PB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Inorganic Growth Efforts by Other Finance Firms

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. CBSH completed the all-stock deal to acquire FineMark Holdings, which was announced in June 2025. The operational system conversion required for full integration is expected to take place in the second half of 2026.



With the transaction now closed, CBSH is positioned to meaningfully expand its private banking and wealth management franchise. The acquisition strengthens Commerce Bancshares’ existing footprint in Florida, while extending its presence into new high-growth markets, including Arizona and South Carolina.



Likewise, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN has received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to complete its previously announced (October 2025) merger with Cadence Bank. The deal is expected to close on Feb. 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of remaining customary closing conditions outlined in the merger agreement.



The acquisition is expected to be 10% accretive to Huntington’s earnings per share. Moreover, it is projected to be modestly dilutive to regulatory capital at closing and 7% dilutive to tangible book value per share, with the dilution expected to be earned back within three years, inclusive of merger-related expenses.

