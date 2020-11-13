Payza Founders Sentenced in $250M Money Laundering Case
The founders of digital payments processor Payza will serve year-plus prison terms and forfeit $4.5 million in seized assets for breaking federal money transmission laws, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Brothers Firoz and Ferhan Patel, both Canadian, had pleaded guilty in July to a lineup of financial crimes stemming from Payza, their international payments startup. Prosecutors said the unlicensed firm processed more than $250 million, including funds known to be associated with crime, an allegation the brothers ultimately admitted to.
On Tuesday, Firoz received a 36-month sentence and Ferhan an 18-month sentence from U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Their company Payza (aka MH Pillars) will be in corporate probation for the next three years.
