PAYX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.05, changing hands as low as $120.66 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $96.12 per share, with $141.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.42. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.