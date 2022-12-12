PAYX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.86, changing hands as high as $123.08 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $105.66 per share, with $141.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.97. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

