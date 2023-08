BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Paytm PAYT.NS shareholder Antfin is likely to sell a 3.6% stake in the Indian payments company through a block deal on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.