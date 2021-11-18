Paytm IPO misery leaves Indian tech looking West

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s market is mispricing technology company initial public offerings. Alibaba,, Ant and SoftBank Group-backed financial super-app Paytm plunged a bruising 24% on its Thursday debut, in contrast to the runaway success of two other big digital-focused listings in Mumbai this year. The volatility will leave money-losing startups longing once more for New York’s bourses.

When food delivery giant Zomato went public on Mumbai’s exchange in July, its offer was 38 times oversubscribed and its stock popped 66%. That persuaded other Indian founders to give up their ambitions to list overseas, not least alongside tech giants like Alphabet and Meta Platforms on the Nasdaq. When just-profitable Nykaa easily bested that success this month, India briefly seemed to be the only place for them to go. Valuations helped; all the big tech IPOs in India this year, including a healthy debut this week by PolicyBazaar-owner PB Fintech, have been richly priced in an overvalued market.

Paytm faces more uncertainty than the rest, including competition from deeper-pocketed rivals like Walmart’s PhonePe, and Alphabet’s Google Pay in its core payments product. A searing note from Macquarie analysts on Thursday sharply discounted the likelihood of the company upgrading its banking licence to one that allows it to lend, on account of its large ownership by Chinese entities. That would effectively undermine Paytm’s clearest path to profit.

Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and advisers, led by Morgan Stanley, may have been too greedy. A good chunk of the $2.5 billion-worth of shares sold in what was India’s largest-ever IPO went to anchor investors led by BlackRock and Singapore’s GIC. Three-quarters of the overall book sat with institutional money managers. The higher allotment to professionals is supposed to safeguard mom-and-pop investors and reduce volatility.

Dreams of finding a more stable start overseas to publicly traded life remain just that: New Delhi is still mulling whether to allow Indian companies to launch an IPO outside India first. Stalling helps it to boost its own capital markets. Meanwhile, the regulator is flip-flopping between making it easier for tech companies to debut and sticking to its mandate to protect investors.

Of course, no stock exchange can guarantee a solid first-day performance. Bitcoin miner Iris Energy fell almost 13% in its U.S. debut on Wednesday. But the grass always looks greener, and recent deals are just the tip of India’s tech listings.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, fell 24% in their Mumbai debut on Nov. 18.

- The Alibaba, Ant and SoftBank-backed payments-centred financial super-app raised $2.5 billion and priced its shares at 2,150 rupees each, the top of a previously indicated range. They were trading at 1,616 rupees by late morning local time.

- Separately India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India on Nov. 16 published a consultation paper proposing several changes relating to initial public offerings. These include increasing the lockin period for a proportion of the anchor investors and limiting the amount companies can raise in their IPOs for funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes. The regulator will accept comments until Nov. 30.

