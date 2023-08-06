News & Insights

Paytm CEO Sharma to buy stake worth $628 mln in co from Antfin Holding

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

August 06, 2023 — 11:43 pm EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Paytm's PAYT.NS founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, will buy a 10.3% stake valued at $628 million in the company from its largest shareholder, in a bid to simplify its ownership structure, the fintech company said in a filing on Monday.

Sharma's stake purchase from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. is valued at $628 million, as per Paytm's last closing price of 796.6 rupees a share.

Antfin will cease to be the largest shareholder in the company following the transfer.

Sharma's stake in the digital payments firm will increase to 19.42%, while Antfin's shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.

The company added that there would be no change in the management or control of Paytm, with Sharma and the existing board continuing in their roles.

Reuters
